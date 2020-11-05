Sensex zooms 500 points on global cues

Mumbai, November 5, 2020

The Indian equity markets opened with massive gains on Thursday in line with global markets as the US elections vote count continued to pour in with Democrat candidate Joe Biden leading the presidential race.

Around 9.38 a.m., Sensex was trading at 41,154.55, higher by 538.41 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close of 40,616.14.

It opened at 41,112.12 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 41,198 and a low of 41,030.17 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,063.75, higher by 155.25 points or 1.3 percent.

