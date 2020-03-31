Sensex up over 600 points on global cues

Mumbai, March 31, 2020

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Tuesday.

At 10.20 a.m. the BSE sensex was trading at 29,112.17, up 671.85 or 2.36%. Nifty 50 was also up over 2 per cent.

The market seems to have taken cues from other Asian markets as China gave hope of a rebound in activity.

Among the Sensex stocks, gains were being led by Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HCL Technologies.

IANS