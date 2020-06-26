Sensex up over 360 points; IT, oil, gas stock surge

Mumbai, June 26, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Friday morning with the S&P BSE Sensex rising over 360 points to reclaim the 35,000-mark.

The gains were in line with the rise in Asian markets.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, oil and gas and metal stocks.

At 10.09 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 35,210.52, higher by 368.42 or 1.06 per cent from the previous close of 34,842.10.

It opened at 35,144.78 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,241.04 and a low of 35,054.55 points.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange rose.

It was trading at 10,391.75, higher by 102.85 points or 1 per cent from its previous close.

IANS