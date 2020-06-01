Sensex up 875 points on Asian cues, lifting of lockdown announcement

Mumbai, June 1, 2020

The BSE Sensex surged over 800 points to trade above the 33,000-mark on Monday tracking positive cues from the Asian market.

The government's announcement to lift lockdown restrictions in a staggered manner starting June 8 also supported the market sentiments.

Around 10.08 a.m., Sensex was trading at 33,299.88, higher by 875.78 points or 2.70 per cent from the previous close of 32,424.10.

It had opened at 32,906.05 and has touched an intra-day high of 33,376.32 and a low of 32,876.55 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,839.70, higher by 259.40 points or 2.71 per cent from the previous close.

IANS