Sensex up 800 points tracking gains in Asian markets

Mumbai, April 30, 2020

The key Indian equity indices surged on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 800 points.

The jump on the domestic market was in line with the increase in the Asian indices.

At 9.43 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 33,555.99, higher by 835.83 or 2.55 per cent from the previous close of 32,720.16.

It had opened at 33,381.19 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 33,640.73 and a low of 33,354.93.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,790.65, higher by 237.30 points or 2.48 per cent from the previous close.

IANS