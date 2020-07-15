Sensex up 650 points, RIL hits new high ahead of AGM

Mumbai, July 15, 2020

The key Indian equity indices surged on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 650 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, banking and finance stocks.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) continued their bull run and hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,954.05 per share. Around 10.57 a.m., RIL shares were trading at Rs 1,953.05, higher by Rs 36.40 or 1.90 per cent from its previous close.

Its shares rose ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled later in the day.

BSE Sensex is currently trading around 36,702, higher by 668.94 points or 1.86 per cent from the previous close of 36,033.06.

It opened at 36,314.76 and touched an intra-day high of 36,732.06 and a low of 36,297.65.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,792.60, higher by 185.25 points or 1.75 per cent from its previous close.

IANS