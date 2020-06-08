Sensex up 500 points; banking, finance stock surge

Mumbai, June 8, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed across sectors, led by the banking and finance stocks.

The first phase of lifting of the lockdown restrictions come into effect from Monday, with resumption of several economic activities which has supported the investor sentiments.

Gains in the Asian markets also supported the domestic indices.

Around 10 30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 34,810.44, higher by 523.20 points or 1.53 per cent from the previous close of 34,287.24.

It opened at 34,841.17 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 34,927.80 and a low of 34,701.27 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,299.35, higher by 157.20 points or 1.55 per cent from the previous close.

IANS