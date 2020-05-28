Sensex up 400 points, Nifty above 9,400

Mumbai, May 28, 2020

The key Indian equity indices surged on Thursday with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange trading above the 9,400 mark.

Healthy buying in banking, finance and capital goods indices supported the market.

Around 10.20 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 32,012.79, higher by 407.57 points or 1.29 per cent from the previous close of 31,605.22

It had opened at 31,827.80 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 32,013.34 and a low of 31,641.77 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,426.35, higher by 111.40 points or 1.20 per cent from the previous close.

IANS