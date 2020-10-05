Sensex up 400 points; IT, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, October 5, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 400 points. The Sensex rose above the 39,000-mark, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading above the 11,500 level.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.30 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 39,112.75, higher by 415.70 points or 1.07 per cent from the previous close of 38,697.05.

It opened at 38,956.78 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,199.82 and a low of 38,923.19.

The Nifty50 was trading at 11,524.90, higher by 107.95 points or 0.95 per cent from the previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, TCS and ICICI Bank, while the major losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Ultratech Cement.

IANS