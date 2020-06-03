Sensex up 370 points, Nifty above 10,000-mark

Mumbai, June 3, 2020

Indian stock market continued its rally on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 300 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange trading above the 10,000-points mark.

Strong cues from the Asian markets and healthy buying across sectors led by finance and banking stocks supported the domestic indices.

At 10.26 am, Sensex was trading at 34,198.54, higher by 373.01 points or 1.10 per cent from the previous close of 33,825.53.

It opened at 34,185.41 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 34,422.71 and a low of 34,112.71.

The Nifty50 was trading at 10,096.55, higher by 117.45 points or 1.18 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, while the major losers were Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Infosys.

IANS