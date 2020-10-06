Sensex up 350 points; finance, auto stocks rise

Mumbai, October 6, 2020

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex gaining over 350 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance and auto stocks. A largely positive trend in the Asian markets also supported the Indian indices.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 39,332.45, higher by 358.75 points or 0.92 per cent from the previous close of 38,973.70.

It opened at 39,336.34 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,374.57 and a low of 39,191.10.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,602.35, higher by 99.00 points or 0.86 per cent from the previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints, while the major losers were TCS, Infosys and NTPC.

IANS