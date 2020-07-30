Sensex up 280 points; healthcare, IT stocks rise

Mumbai, July 30, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Thursday with the BSE Sensex rising over 280 points.

The domestic indices were tracking gains on the Asian markets which rose after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates at low levels.

Around 10.18 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,352.25, higher by 281.12 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close of 38,071.13.

It opened at 38,262.83 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,366.43 and a low of 38,221.80.

Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,280.30, higher by 77.45 points or 0.69 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were TCS, Maruti Suzuki India and Asian Paints, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever.

IANS