Sensex up 280 points amid choppy trade

Mumbai, March 20, 2020

Key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday morning amid a largely choppy trade so far, with the BSE Sensex trading over 280 points higher.

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty recovered from their losses made on Thursday and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was above the 8,300-mark.

At 10.28 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 28,574.73, lower by 286.50 points or 1.01 per cent from the previous close of 28,288.23.

It had opened at 28,460.82 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 28,861.30 and a low of 27,932.67.

The Nifty was at 8,358.30, higher by 94.85 points or 1.15 per cent from its previous close.

Although most of the sectoral indices traded in the green, led by IT and FMCG stocks, banking and finance stocks continued to remain under pressure.

So far the major gainers on the Sensex are ONGC, Infosys and ITC, while IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank lost the most.

IANS