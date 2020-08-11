Sensex up 270 points; metal, FMCG stocks surge

Mumbai, August 11, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning, with the BSE Sensex trading over 270 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal and FMCG stocks.

Sensex was trading at 38,455.21, higher by 273.13 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close of 38,182.08.

It opened at 38,371.34 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,550.74 and a low of 38,350.98 points.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,338.85, higher by 68.70 points or 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, ITC and Axis Bank, while major losers were Titan Company, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra.

IANS