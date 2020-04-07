Sensex up 2,500 points; banking, energy stocks rise

Mumbai, April 7, 2020

A relief rally was witnessed on the Indian stock market on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex rising over 2,500 points.

Along with positive cues from the global markets, healthy buying in banking, energy and finance stocks also supported the domestic indices.

At 3.20 p.m., it was trading at 30,128.04, higher by 2,537.09, or 9.20 per cent from the previous close of 27,590.95.

It had opened at 28,898.36 and touched an intra-day high 30,157.65 and a low of 28,602.31.

The Nifty50 on the Naitonal Stock Exchange was trading at 8,808.65, higher by 724.85 points or 8.97 per cent from its previous close.

IANS