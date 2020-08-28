Sensex up 250 points; banking, finance stocks surge

Mumbai, August 28, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 250 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

At 10.52 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 39,369.11, higher by 255.64 points or 0.65 per cent from the previous close of 39,113.47.

It opened at 39,264.48, and has touched an intra-day high of 39,387.52 and a low of 39,235.03.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 11,616.75, higher by 57.50 points or 0.5 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said Nifty can now eye to achieve the 11,700-11,750 level soon.

IANS