Sensex up 250 points after initial choppy trade

Mumbai, June 9, 2020

The key Indian equity indices witnessed a sudden rise on Tuesday after trading on a volatile and choppy note initially, with the BSE Sensex trading 250 points higher.

At 10.55 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 34,626.67, higher by 256.09 points or 0.75 per cent from the previous close of 34,370.58.

It had opened at 34,520.79 and so far touched an intra-day high of 34,738.07 and a low of 34,268.55 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,250.95, higher by 83.50 points or 0.82 per cent from its previous close.

So far, healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, FMCG, finance and banking stocks.

IANS