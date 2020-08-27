Sensex up 200 points; finance, healthcare stocks rise

Mumbai, August 27, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Thursday morning, with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance, banking and healthcare stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 39,286.39, higher by 212.47 points or 0.54 per cent from the previous close of 39,073.92.

It opened at 39,293.53 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,326.98 and a low of 39,220.50 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,597.00, higher by 47.40 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investmentsm said: "Just as anticipated, Nifty opened above 11,600 this morning. Our next target would be 11,700 which may or may not be achieved today upon closing but that would be the direction to trade in."

He added that the support for Nifty is at 11,300 and any drop or intra-day correction can be looked at as a buying opportunity.

IANS