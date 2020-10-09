Sensex trades flat ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement

Mumbai, October 8, 2020

The key Indian equity indices turned flat after opening with gains on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m., on the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee on key lending rates -- repo and reverse repo rates, along with the panel's outlook for the economy.

Around 9.35 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 40,199.29, higher by 16.62 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close of 40,182.67.

It opened at 40,226.25 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,322.14 and a low of 40,185.08.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,845.10, higher by just 10.50 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

IANS