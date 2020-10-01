Sensex surges 500 points on 'Unlock-5' announcement

Mumbai, October 1, 2020

The key Indian equity indices surged on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 500 points after the government announced further relaxations for resumption of several services and economic activities including multiplexes under Unlock-5.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks. A largely positive trend in the Asian markets also supported the domestic indices.

Around 10.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,600.13, higher by 532.20 points or 1.40 per cent from the previous close of 38,067.93.

It opened at the day's low of 38,410.20 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,609.19 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,390.65, higher by 143.10 points or 1.27 per cent from its previous close.

IANS