Sensex plunges 1,100 points on global cues as COVID cases surge

Mumbai, June 12, 2020

The BSE Sensex plunged over 1,100 points during initial trade on Friday tracking a similar trend in the global markets.

International indices fell over growing concerns of rise in coronavirus cases in several countries after the reopening of economies.

The Sensex initially plunged as much as 1,190.27 points to touch an intra-day low of 32,348.10. Later, it trimmed losses and around 10 a.m., it was trading at 32,749.16, lower by 789.21 points or 2.35 per cent from the previous close of 33,538.37 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,659.70, lower by 242.30 points or 2.45 per cent from its previous close.

IANS