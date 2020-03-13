Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading halted for 45 minutes

Mumbai, March 13, 2020

Freefall in the Indian stock markets resumed on Friday as both Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE Sensex hit their lower circuit and trading was halted for the next 45 minutes.

The BSE Sensex fell over 3,000 points to trade at below the 30,000 mark.

The index is currently at 29,687.52, lower by 3,090.62 points or 9.43 per cent from the previous close of 32,778.14.

It touched a low of 29,564.58 points so far.

Nifty50 on the NSE is at 8,624.05, lower by 966.10 points or 10.07 per cent from its previous close.

The Indian stock market entered the bear zone on Thursday as the indices fell over 22 per cent from their all-time highs.

IANS