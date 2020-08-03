Sensex loses over 400 points, Nifty below 11,000 mark

Mumbai, August 3, 2020

The key Indian equity indices declined on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex losing over 400 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) falling below the 11,000 mark.

Heavy selling in banking and finance stocks weighed on the indices.

Around 10:10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 37,190.67, lower by 416.22 points or 1.11 per cent from its previous close of 37,606.89.

It opened at 37,595.73 and touched an intra-day high of 37,596.02 and a low of 37,184.38.

Nifty50 was trading at 10,978.10, lower by 95.35 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close.

IANS