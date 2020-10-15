Sensex in red amid volatility on global cues

Mumbai, October 15, 2020

Amid a largely volatile trade, the key Indian equity indices traded in the negative on Thursday morning.

Weakness across Asian markets and fading hopes of a further stimulus in the US, weighed down on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

At 10.25 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 40,643.97, lower by 150.77 points or 0.37 per cent from its previous close of 40,794.74.

It opened at 41,048.05 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 41,048.05 and a low of 40,541.13 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 11,953.30, lower by 17.75 points or 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

