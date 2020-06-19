Sensex in green amid volatility, RIL hits record high

Mumbai, June 19, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded in the green amid a largely volatile trade so far with the BSE Sensex trading over 100 points higher.

High volatility was witnessed in the market so far.

However, shares of Reliance Industries hit a record high of Rs 1,689 on Friday morning after the company announced that the recent investments into Jio Platforms and the Rights Issue had made RIL a net debt-free company.

Around 10.40, a.m., RIL shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 1,685.00, higher by Rs 28.75 or 1.74 per cent from the previous close. Its market capitalisation is currently over Rs 10.67 lakh crore.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 34,320.39, higher by 112.34 points or 0.33 per cent from the previous close of 34,208.05.

It opened at 34,335.38 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 34,440.26 and a low of 34,136.39.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 10,124.25, higher by 32.60 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

IANS