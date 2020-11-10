Sensex hits 43,000 for first time, Nifty nears 12,600

Mumbai, November 10, 2020

The BSE Sensex crossed the psychological 43,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday as the bull run continued on the Indian indices in line with a positive trend in the global markets, after pharmaceutical major Pfizer said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and capital goods stocks, while IT and healthcare stocks witnessed a selloff.

At 12.27 p.m., the Sensex was at 43,039.00, higher by 441.57 points or 1.04 per cent from its previous close of 42,597.43.

It opened at 42,959.25 and has touched an intra-day high of 43,118.11 and a low of 42,660.09 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,570.20, higher by 109.15 points or 0.88 per cent from its previous close.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Larsen and Toubro were the top gainers on the Sensex. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the biggest losers.

IANS