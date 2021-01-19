Sensex gains over 400 points; auto, metal stocks rise

Mumbai, January 19, 2021

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points.

The across-the-board buying was led by auto, metal and oil and gas stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 48,991.77, higher by 427.50 points or 0.88 per cent from its previous close of 48,564.27.

It opened at 48,900.31 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,059.82 and a low of 48,805.54 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,411.20, higher by 129.90 points or 0.91 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement, while the only losers were ITC, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.

IANS