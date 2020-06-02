Sensex gains 300 points; banking, finance stocks rise

Mumbai, June 2, 2020

The key Indian equity indices gained on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 300 points.

The domestic indices tracked gains in the Asian market, analysts said. Healthy buying in finance, banking and capital goods stocks also supported the indices.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 33,604.83, higher by 301.31 points or 0.90 per cent from the previous close of 33,303.52 points.

It had opened at 33,450.19 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 33,675.93 and a low of 33,301.29.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,920.80, higher by 94.65 points or 0.96 per cent from its previous close.

IANS