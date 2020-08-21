Sensex gains 280 points; banking, finance stocks rise

Mumbai, August 21, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Friday morning, with the BSE Sensex rising 280 points. Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

At 10.30 a.m., it was trading at 38,501.06, higher by 280.67 points or 0.73 per cent from the previous close of 38,220.39.

It opened at 38,471.93 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,579.83 and a low of 38,457.98.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,395.10, higher by 82.90 or 0.73 per cent from the previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grip, State Bank of India and NTPC, while the major losers were HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel and TCS.

IANS