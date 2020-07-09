Sensex gains 250 points tracking Asian markets

Mumbai, July 9, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose over 250 points on Thursday morning in line with a positive trend in the Asian indices.

Healthy buying was witnessed across sectors during the trade so far.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 36,579.52, higher by 250.51 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close of 36,329.01.

It opened at 36,450.69 and has so far recorded a high of 36,582.55 and a low of 36,422.30 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,772.50, higher by 66.75 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, while the major losers were Tech Mahindra, ITC and Titan Company.

IANS