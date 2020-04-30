Sensex gains 1,000 points, Nifty above 9,800

Mumbai, April 30, 2020

The BSE Sensex jumped over 1,000 points on Thursday rising above the 33,500 level, tracking gains in the Asian markets.

Asian equity markets rose after scientists in the US suggested a potential breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus, as a trial showed patients responding to 'Remdesivir', an antiviral drug.

In the Indian indices, healthy buying activity was witnessed across sectors, led by auto, banking, IT and metal stocks.

Around 10.30 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 33,731.54, higher by 1,011.38 points or 3.09 per cent from the previous close of 32,720.16.

It had opened at 33,381.19 and has touched a high of 33,778.34 and a low of 33,354.93 so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,854.55, higher by 301.20 or 3.15 per cent.

IANS