Sensex falls below 38,000; banking, finance stocks plunge

Mumbai, July 27, 2020

The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative noted on Monday morning, weighed down by heavy selling in banking and finance stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell below the psychological 38,000-mark.

At 10.32 am, it was trading at 37,960.78, lower by 168.12 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 38,128.90.

It opened at 38,275.34 and touched an intra-day high of 38,275.34 and a low of 37,769.44.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,146.40, lower by 47.75 points or 0.43 per cent from its previous close.

Among the stocks, Reliance Industries continued its bull run to hit a fresh high of Rs 2,198.70 on Monday.

Currently, it's trading at Rs 2,165.70 on the BSE, higher by Rs 19.50 or 0.91 per cent from its previous close.

IANS