Sensex falls 3,200 points as trade resumes

Mumbai, March 23, 2020

Sell-off continued in the Indian stock markets as the BSE Sensex fell over 3,200 points after trade resumed on the exchanges after a 45-minute halt.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also lost over 900 points to trade below the 8,000 mark.

At 11.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 26,686.71, lower by 3,229.25 points or 10.79 per cent from the previous close of 29,915.96.

It had opened at 27,608.80 and has so far touched a high of 27,900.83 and a low of 26,645.83 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 7,821.50, lower by 923.95 points or 10.56 per cent from its previous close.

The sell-off was on the back of the coronavirus crisis as several cities and states in India have been put under lockdown.

Asian stock exchange too traded in the red.

IANS