Sensex falls 144 points, banking stocks fall

Mumbai, January 12, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note on Tuesday amid choppy trade, with the BSE Sensex losing around 150 points.

Selling pressure was witnessed in the banking, finance, IT and consumer durables stocks.

Analysts said that concerns regarding rising non-performing assets of banks raised by the Reserve Bank of India in its Financial Stability Report for January 2021 weighed on the banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.15 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 49,124.91, lower by 144.41 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close of 49,269.32.

It opened at 49,228.26, and recorded an intra-day high of 49,267.06 and a low of 49,082.04 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,464.75, lower by 20 points or 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

IANS