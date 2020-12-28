Sensex crosses 47,300-mark, rises over 300 points

Mumbai, December 28, 2020

The key Indian equity indices continued to rise on Monday with the BSE Sensex rising over 300 points.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 47,300 points mark for the first time due to the healthy buying witnessed during the initial phase of Monday's trade.

Global cues, especially the Presidential assent given for the US stimulus, were cited as the positive trigger by analysts.

Among sectors, banking, metal and oil and gas stocks led the across-the-board surge.

Around 9.30 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 47,311.75, higher by 338.21 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 13,851.25, higher by 102 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close.

IANS