Sensex crosses 40,000, IT stocks surge

Mumbai, October 8, 2020

The BSE Sensex soared by over 400 points on Thursday morning to cross the 40,000-mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed across sectors led by the IT stocks.

Around 9.35 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 40,328.14, higher by 449.19 or 1.13 per cent from the previous close of 39,878.95.

It opened at 40,204.32 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,343.08 and a low of 40,183.37.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,860.50, higher by 121.65 points or 1.04 per cent from its previous close.

IANS