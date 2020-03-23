Sensex blow 26k points; crashes over 13%

Mumbai, March 23, 2020

Key Indian equity indices traded deep in the red on late Monday afternoon with the S&P BSE Sensex plunging around 4,000 points.

At around 3.20 p.m., Sensex was trading at 25,929.69 points, lower by 3,986.27 points or 13.32 per cent from the previous close of 29,915.96.

The Nifty was at 7,587.90 lower by 1,157.55 points or 13.24 per cent from its previous close.

All sectoral indices traded in the red, led by banks, auto and FMCG.

The market movement comes a day after the Central and state governments announced wide ranging measures including lockdowns and suspension of some public transport to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many manufacturing companies have suspended operations.

IANS