Sensex above 36,000 mark, Nifty at 10,600

Mumbai, July 3, 2020

The key Indian equity indices rose on Friday morning with the Sensex trading above the psychological mark of 36,000 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading just above the 10,600-mark.

The domestic indices rose tracking a positive trend in the Asian markets.

At 10.23 a.m., Sensex was trading at 36,004.28, higher by 160.58 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 35,843.70.

It opened at 36,025.38 and has so far touched an intra-day of 36,110.21 and a low of 35,872.38.

Nifty50 was trading at 10,601.95, higher by 50.25 points or 0.48 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Hero MotoCorp, while the major losers were Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

IANS