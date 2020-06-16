Safal launches home delivery service with Zomato

New Delhi, June 16, 2020

Amid the pandemic and social distancing that has become the norm, Safal, the fruits and vegetables arm of Mother Dairy, has partnered with restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato to provide home delivery of fresh farm produce in select locations of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

In the first phase, Safal has initiated delivery from 11 booths in select locations of Delhi-NCR. Safal booths located in these areas will ensure stock availability while Zomato will deliver fruits and vegetables at the doorsteps of consumers, a statement by Mother Dairy said here yesterday.

Each of the 11 Safal outlets will cater to a radius of 10 kms around them.

Consumers can avail the facility of home delivery by ordering the products through Zomato application, it said.

Pradipta Sahoo, Business Head of Safal, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Ltd, said: "In the initial phase, key locations of Delhi-NCR like Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Panchsheel Enclave in Delhi and Sector 50 and sector 29 in Noida will be covered. Going forward, the service will gradually be expanded to other outlets to ensure coverage to the entire Delhi-NCR region."

Safal currently has more than 300 fruits and vegetable booths across Delhi-NCR selling an average volume of 270 tons of fruits and vegetables per day.

IANS