Routeing system in South West Indian waters separated for merchant and fishing vessels

New Delhi, July 22, 2020

Meeting a long-pending demand, the Ministry of Shipping has separated the operation routes of the merchant vessels and fishing vessels in South West Indian waters, considering the safety and the efficiency of navigation.

The Arabian Sea around the south-west coast of India is a busy sea route, with a substantial number of merchant ships passing through the area, along with a large number of fishing vessels operating in the area. It sometimes causes accidents, resulting in damage to property and environmental pollution and resulting in a loss of lives also.

Union Minister for State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said the decision reflected the commitment for ensuring ease of navigation in Indian waters. “It will also ensure improvement in avoidance of collision, ease the flow of traffic along with the safety of life at sea and enhance protection of the marine environment. It is a very proactive and positive step of Directorate General of Shipping which will efficiently regulate shipping traffic in this region,” he added.

The coordinates of the routeing system in the south-west of Indian waters have been notified by DG Shipping through M.S. Notice-11 of 2020. The new routes come into force with effect from August 1.

