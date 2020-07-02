Road Transport Ministry notifies standardised transport vehicle dimensions on international norms

New Delhi, July 2, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published a notification to amend Rule 93 relating to dimensions of the motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

These amendments would provide for standardization in the dimensions of the Motor Vehicles which would be in line with international standards. It would improve the logistics efficiency in the country as the enhanced dimensions would provide for extra passengers or extra carrying capacity within the prescribed weight.

The amendments, inter-alia, provide for dimensional details in respect of two-wheeled vehicles (L1 and L2) which were not prescribed till now. Three-wheeler (L5 M/L5 N) height has been increased from 2.2 to 2.5 metres and pneumatic trailer through this notification has been made at par with Modular Hydraulic Trailer and it is expandable up to 50 MTR without increase in load to facilitate the transport of goods of exceptional length.

Road trains with length at par with EU as 25.25 meters have been proposed to be included on select routes.

The dimension, particularly the height of the N category vehicles (goods vehicles) has been amended to encourage containerized transport.

The dimensions, particularly the height of the M category vehicles has been amended from 3.8 meters to 4.0 meter except in the case of airport passenger bus (retained at 3.8 meters), in line with international UNECE standards.

The length of the M3 (buses) with two axles is amended from 12 meters to 13.5 meters.

In the case of N category of goods vehicles, height has been amended from 3.8 meters to 4.0 meter except in case of N1 category of vehicles (N1 are utility vehicles with GVW up to 3.5 tons) where the height has been restricted to 3.0 meter.

The length of trailers (T category) is amended from 18.0 meters to 18.75 meters to accommodate ISO standards containers of 45 ft. The height of the trailer is amended from 3.8 meters to 4.0 meter with certain exceptions.

Semi-trailers carrying ISO series/ freight containers or fabricated/refrigerated containers or with containerized body shall not exceed 4.52 meter.

In the case of truck-trailers/tractor-trailer engaged by auto manufacturers to carry motor vehicles/ construction equipment Motor vehicle/ livestock / white goods with a closed body or meant to carry indivisible loads, the overall height of the motor vehicle shall not exceed 4.75 meter.

In the case of indivisible load following relaxations are made with respect to dimensions:

-200 mm projection on each lateral side permissible in case the motor vehicle has the actual width as 2.6 meters subject to height up to 4.75 with certain conditions namely.

-In case of mechanical trailers carrying goods of exceptional length (for eg. windmill blades), the trailers with extendable length is proposed to be included.

NNN