RIL holds world's largest virtual shareholder meeting

Mumbai, July 15, 2020

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday hosted the world's largest virtual shareholder meet with 3.2 lakh shareholders live on the newly-minted JioMeet platform from 550 cities across 48 countries.

Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation, spoke at the AGM for the first time. She gave a detailed report of the activities of the Foundation and how it will continue to pull all stops in extending assistance to people during the Covid-19 crisis.

On the back of concluding the largest ever rights issue in India in digital-only mode, the 43rd AGM on Wednesday too was conducted through video conferencing for the first time ever.

Shareholders attended from over 550 cities across 48 countries in Asia, Europe and the US through a specially-created video conferencing interface, live graphics and ticker tapes on the newly-minted JioMeet platform. Some shareholders logged in through K Fintech, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to RIL.

All RIL directors and company secretaries joined from their respective homes virtually. So did Jio Platforms directors Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Kiran Thomas, who gave a demo of the upcoming Jio narrative and products ranging from education, health and entertainment, including Jio Glass.

Another global first in this AGM was the deployment of a Chatbot developed by Jio Haptik just to educate and onboard the shareholders by answering over 80 queries -- from onboarding basics to dividend receivable and how to vote. The bot hosted three easy-to-understand videos too.

Mumbai, the headquarters of RIL, where the physical meeting has been held all these years, saw the largest attendees in the virtual meet. Mumbai was followed by Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

IANS