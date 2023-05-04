Retail inflation for industrial workers drops to 5.79%

New Delhi April 29, 2023

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.79% compared to 6.16% for the previous month and 5.35% during the corresponding month in the previous year, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said today.

Food inflation stood at 5.02 % against 6.13 % of the previous month and 6.27% during the corresponding month in the previous year.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

The All-India CPI-IW for March 2023 increased by 0.6 points and stood at 133.3. On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.45% with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.80% recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Fuel & Light group contributing 0.25 percentage points to the total change. At the item level, Cooking Gas/LPG, Fire wood and Chips, Hospital/Nursing Home Charges, Medicine Allopathic, Motor Cycle/Scooter Moped, Toilet Soap, Tooth Paste, Arhar Dal, Cow Milk, Dairy Milk, Fish Fresh, Pure Ghee, Apple, Banana, Cauliflower, Brinjal, Cabbage, Bitter Guard, French bean, Lemon, Peas, Cumin Seed/Jira, Cooked Meal are responsible for the rise in index.

However, this increase was largely checked by Wheat Atta, Rice, Potato, Onion, Drum Stick, Lady Finger, Tomato, Grapes, Soyabean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Mustard Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Poultry Chicken, Egg-Hen etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Ahmedabad recorded a maximum increase of 3.3 points followed by Jamshedpur and Gurugram with 3.2 and 3.1 points respectively. Among others, 3 centres recorded increase between 2 to 2.9 points, 23 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 43 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

On the contrary, Salem recorded a maximum decrease of 1.4 points followed by Tirunelveli and Tripura with 1.1 and 1 point respectively. Among others, 9 centres recorded a fall between 0.1 to 0.9 points. The remaining four centres index remained stationary.

NNN