Reliance Retail Ventures completes fund raise of Rs 47,265 crore for 10.09% stake in company

Mumbai, November 19, 2020

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) today said they had completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL.

A press release from Reliance said RRVL had received cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore from the nine financial partners and allotted 69,27,81,234 equity shares to them.

The respective equity stake in RRVL, on a fully diluted basis, is also provided in the following table: