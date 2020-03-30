Reliance Industries announces Rs. 500 crore contribution to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai, March 30, 2020

Energy, petrochemicals, telecom and retail major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up to deal with with any kind of emergency or distress situation like the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press release, the company also said it had contributed Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their battle against the virus.

RIL is also continuing its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the pandemic, it said.

The efforts made by RIL and Reliance Foundation, its philanthropic arm, include India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 hospital geared up in just two weeks to handle Covid-19 patients.

The company also plans to provide 50 lakh free meals in the next ten days across the nation and scale up rapidly to more meals and newer areas; one lakh masks daily for health-workers and caregivers; thousands of personal protective equipment daily for health workers and caregivers; and free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles.

"RIL remains committed to supporting India’s response to the Covid-19 challenge and will continue to build up its support till the challenge is overcome," the release said.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said, “We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries Limited team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against Covid-19”.

Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “As the nation comes together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, all of us at Reliance Foundation stand in solidarity with our countrymen and women, especially those on the frontlines to whom we pledge our full support. Our doctors and staff have helped set up India’s first Covid-19 Hospital and are committed to supporting the government in exhaustive screening, testing, prevention, and treatment of Covid-19.”

“The need of the hour is also for us to support our marginalized and daily wage communities. Through our meal distribution programme, we aim to feed lakhs of people daily across the country,” she added.