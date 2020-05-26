REC ties up with TajSATS to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers

New Delhi, May 26, 2020

REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited, has partnered with TajSATS to distribute specially-made nutritious meal packets for medical staff in the Safdarjung Hospital here during the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

REC Limited, a central public sector undertaking (CPSU) under the Ministry of Power and one of India's largest power financiers, is spearheading a mission to feed the medical staff in key government hospitals as well as poor daily wage labourers across the nation, through collaborative efforts.

Under the arrangement with TajSATS, a joint venture of IHCL and SATS Limited, 300 food packets are being delivered every day as a "gesture of gratitude to the frontline healthcare warriors of New Delhi", a press release from REC said.

More than 18,000 meals will be delivered in New Delhi through this initiative, it said.

At the same time, REC in collaboration with various district authorities, NGOs and electricity distribution companies (DISCOMS), is already providing cooked meals and ration to the needy across the nation. This initiative was started when the country went under a nationwide lockdown from March 25 and will continue as long as the restrictions are in force.

As of May 24, the corporation had distributed more than 4.58 lakh kg of food grains, 1.26 lakh meal packets, 9,600 litres of sanitizers, 3,400 PPE kits and 83,000 masks, the release said.

REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is a non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

NNN