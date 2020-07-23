RBS announces the change of its group name to ‘NatWest Group’

Mumbai, July 23, 2020

RBS India, the innovation and operations hub of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, today announced the group’s name change to NatWest Group plc, marking the start of a new era as a "purpose-led organisation".

"As the organisation lays a strong foundation and builds a Purpose-driven strategy focused on customers, the group name has been aligned with the brand under which the majority of the business is delivered," a press release from the company said.

"As an organisation that is deeply embedded in people’s everyday lives, the NatWest Group brand is underpinned by a purpose to champion the potential of people, families and businesses, helping them to thrive," it said.

All the group's sub-brands including Coutts, Lombard, NatWest Markets, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and Ulster Bank, amongst others. will continue under the same brands, respectively, the release said.

Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group said, “Today marks an important moment in our history as we transition to the NatWest Group. The new brand embodies the organisation’s raison d’etre – to build a sustainable and resilient future for people. NatWest Group represents a firm commitment to champion the potential of people, especially at a time when they need us the most.”

Neha Jain, Director of Communications, India, NatWest Group said, “As the world’s longest standing supporter of cricket, the NatWest brand is not a new one especially for our cricket-loving country. Cricket has the power to transform people's lives, regardless of age, gender, background or ability. This truly represents the spirit of our brand and its purpose - to champion the potential of all our stakeholders.”

"As the group’s second largest employee base outside of the UK, NatWest Group in India is at the heart of the group’s strategy, building simple, smart and safe solutions, and transforming the way our customers and colleagues interact with us," the release added.

