Rally continues, Sensex ends at new closing high

Mumbai, February 3, 2021

The post-budget euphoric rally continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex settling at its record closing level.

The Sensex touched an all-time high of 50,526.39 and the Nifty50 also hit a new record high of 14,868.85 points.

The across-the-board rise was led by healthcare, banking, finance and IT stocks. Positive global cues also supported the Indian indices.

The stocks market has been surging since the budget presentation on Monday.

The Sensex closed at 50,255.75, higher by 458.03 points, or 0.92 per cent, from its previous close of 49,797.720.

It opened at 50,231.06, and touched an intra-day low of 49,515.88 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,789.95, higher by 142.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Sun Pharmaceutical, while Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the major losers.

IANS