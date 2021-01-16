Rajnath unveils India’s first indigenously designed & developed driverless metro car

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a state-of-the-art driverless metro car for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at BEML’s Bangalore Complex on January 15.

Indigenously designed and developed state-of-the-art driverless metro trains are being manufactured at BEML Bengaluru Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said MMRDA project has 63% indigenous content which will go up to 75% in next two to three years. “This reflects the Indian industry’s overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan call.”

He said this driverless metro project will act as a source of inspiration to other Indian companies, particularly the defence industry to help India emerge as a manufacturing hub which, in turn, will fulfil a US $ 5 billion defence export target and $ 25 billion defence industry turnover by 2025.

The Ministry of Defence has taken a number of steps like introducing Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020 and new Defence Acquisition Policy incorporating provisions for purchasing equipment and platforms with more indigenous technology.

Citing the government’s recent decision to procure 83 Tejas fighter aircraft from HAL at a cost of nearly Rs. 50,000 crore, he said it will create over 50,000 new job opportunities and “about 500 Indian companies including MSMEs as well as private companies will get a business boost with the HAL’s Tejas project.”

Rajnath Singh expressed the hope that MMRDA driver-less technology will lead to its expansion into other fields of defence such as tanks and fighter planes in the future. While appreciating BEML, he termed the company as a true "Atmanirbhar Warrior". He expressed happiness that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted progress across the world, has had almost no impact on the production activities of BEML and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

BEML Chairman & Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota said, "The Defence Minister’s visit to BEML is a true reflection of the unstinted support and encouragement that he is providing to BEML. BEML’s foray into metro manufacturing has been a defining moment for the urban transportation scenario of the country. With a major market share in the country in direct competition with well-established international players, BEML has made its mark as the only Indian company in this high technology field.”

Rajnath Singh also virtually launched the Aerospace Assembly Hangar, situated within BEML’s Bangalore Complex, and unveiled the first indigenously manufactured Tatra Cabin by BEML.

Secretary, Defence Production Raj Kumar and other senior officials of MoD and BEML were also present on the occasion.

