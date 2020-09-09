Railways register more than 10% jump in freight loading compared to the previous year

New Delhi, September 9, 2020

The Indian Railways achieved more than 10% increase in freight loading for the month till September 6 crossing the previous year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

The loading touched 19.19 million tonnes which was 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes), an official press release said.

The Railways earned Rs. 1836.15 crores from freight loading which was Rs 129.68 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 1706.47 crores).

The goods transported includes 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of food grains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers and 1.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

The Railways had offered several concessions and discounts to make Railways freight movement more attractive to customers. The improvements in freight movement will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based timetable, the release said.

The situation during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has been used by the Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance, it added.

